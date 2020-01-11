3 teen girls missing, two from St Jude’s home

Police are seeking the public's help to find three teenage girls who are missing. Two of them, Annalee Balmacoonsingh, 17, and Nisha Gopie, 15, are wards of St Jude’s Home for Girls, Belmont. They were last seen at about 9.40 am on Friday. A caretaker made a report, at about 11.35 am that day, to the Belmont Police Station.

Balmacoonsingh is of East Indian descent, slim built, has dark brown skin and long black hair, while Gopie, is of East Indian descent, five feet tall, slim built, has dark brown skin and black shoulder length hair.

The third girl, Sarah Castellano, 15, who lives at Pinto Road, Arima, was last seen on Quesnel Street, Arima at about 12.30 pm on Friday. Her guardian made a report, at about 6.40 pm, to the Arima Police Station. Castellano is of African descent, five feet tall, slim built, has brown skin and long, wavy black hair. She had on a grey and black T-shirt, blue jeans and brown sandals when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three teenagers can contact the police at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS, any station or send a text/WhatsApp to 482-GARY (4279) or the TTPS App.