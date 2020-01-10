Small band pan semis on Saturday

Arima Golden Symphony -

SMALL conventional steelbands from around the country that have been selected for Saturday’s semi-final round of competition had been hard at practise since last year to get one of the 14 spots up for grabs in the grand final next Friday.

Saturday’s semis will see 31 bands performing in front of Victoria Square, Park St, Port of Spain, starting at 4 pm.

For this phase of the competition, the judging panel will be increased to six people. They are Ezra Joseph, Joanna Shortt, Kenrick Noel, Vorbin Cordice, Richard Pierre and Roger Sardinah.

Produced by Pan Trinbago, the NLCB National Panorama Small Bands final will be held at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, from 7 pm on January 17.

Bands will play in the following order:

Band - Selection - Arranger

1. Perfect Cadence – Pan By Storm – Mark Holder

2. Motown – Trouble In the Morning – Richard Gittens

3. Our Boys – Top Striker – Ojay Richards

4. Genesis Pan Groove – Doh Back Back – Arddin Herbert

5. Northolus – Jane – Arthur “Bolo” Peters

6. La Horquetta Pan Groove - Trouble In the Morning - Kwest Paul

7. Swavic – Trouble In the Morning – Dionne Kerr

8. Simple Song – Trouble In the Morning – Kendall Brown

9. Alpha Pan Pioneers – Trouble In the Morning – Keishaun Julien/Marina Marfan

10.C&B Crown Cordaans – Thunder – Koreece Graham

11 Tamana Pioneers – Woman On The Bass – Michael Antoine

12. Merrytones – This Melody Sweet – Jamal “Meek Meek” Gibbs

13. Nu Stars – Trouble In the Morning – Irwin Louis

14. Hilltoppers Steelpan Academy – Far From Finish – Akil Browne

15. Kalamo Kings – Gyal Owner – Jason Farrell

16. Tokyo – Nobody Go Run Me – Richard “Worm” Jerry

17. Uptown Fascinators – I Don’t Mind – Ojay Richards

18 Tobago Pan-Thers – Trouble In the Morning – Michael toby

19. Golden Hands – Oil And Music – Vanessa Alexandra Headley

20. Arima Golden Symphony – Madness – Terrence BJ Marcelle

21 West Side Symphony – Smile – Mickiel Gabriel

23. TT Defence Force – Boots – Duvone Stewart

24. Plymouth/Bethesda Steel Symphony – Let Us Build A Nation Together – Augustus Melville

25. St Margaret’s Super Stars – Trouble In the Morning – Sheldon Peters

26. Panosonic Connection – Party Start – Junior “Wiggy” Hinds

27. Highlanders – Surrender – Kareem Brown

28. T&TEC New East Side Dimension – Savannah Grass – Kersh Ramsey

29. Harvard Harps – Mystery Band – Liam Teague

30. Road Block – Savannah Grass – Dejean Cain

31. Fascinators Pan Symphony – Trouble In The Morning – Yohan Popwell

