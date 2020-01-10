Siparia man dead in drive-by shooting

Cassian Greenidge

Investigations are continuing into a shooting incident in Siparia on Thursday night which left one person dead.

Police said a group of men were standing at the corner of De Gannes and Gambal Streets around 9 pm when a car pulled up and someone inside began shooting.

Fruit vendor Cassian Greenidge died on the spot.

Daniel Thomas was also shot and is at the San Fernando General Hospital in serious condition.

Police said the shooters escaped.