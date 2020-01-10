Savannah beauties must be maintained

THE EDITOR: Mille Fleurs is almost completed and looking so stately, soon to be fully restored to its former glory. As are most of the other beauties around the Savannah, including President’s House.

Grateful thanks to the relevant authorities. We can now be, once again, proud of our heritage.

The question now is maintenance, which is equally important. It is sincerely hoped that this has been factored into the restoration projects and that generations to come will witness these magnificent buildings in all their splendour.

As for Hayes Court, could the relevant authorities extend their restoration works by attending to this crumbling beauty? Should we live in hope?

J KNAGGS

St Ann’s