Rowley ‘welcomes’ pre-action protocol letter from Moonilal

The Prime Minister says he welcomes whatever legal action he may face from Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal arising out of a recent exchange of messages on WhatsApp between himself and Kirk Waithe, head of activist group Fixin T&T.

He was speaking at a cocktail reception hosted by the People’s National Movement for members of the media on Wednesday at the Government Campus Plaza Restaurant.

“I have been sued because I had a private, personal and a very spirited conversation with a particular fixer who I have a very long relationship with on this whole question of what is right and what is wrong in TT.”

Dr Rowley added, “I know him very well and, in talking to him on WhatsApp, we were expressing ourselves from deep within our souls.

“The next thing I know, the media – my friends, published the conversation in its entirety, and it’s a good thing that I don’t say anything to man or woman that I don’t expect to see and be proud of in the newspapers.”

Rowley said Moonilal apparently felt so hurt about him being mentioned in the conversation that he followed up on a threat to initiate legal proceedings.

“We are going to go to the High Court and discuss it there. Ladies and gentlemen, I welcome the moment.”

Earlier, Rowley revealed that his first ambition as a high school student was to become a journalist. But having gotten a six in O’Level English, he immediately abandoned the idea.

He told media workers he may reconsider the idea after he retires from politics.