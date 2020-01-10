Restoring buildings does not help poor

THE EDITOR: Like so many other citizens, I am overjoyed at the restoration of Stollmeyer’s Castle, Whitehall, President’s House, Mille Fleurs and, most importantly, the Red House and the imminent return of our Parliament sittings to this grand historical location.

However, I came across a quotation recently on Third World development which says, “All too often development in the Third World means the over-development of objects and the underdevelopment of people.”

Now, that gave me real pause, because what is the value of gleamingly restored historical buildings when many of our young citizens feel so left behind that they would rather burn these buildings down than treasure them.

While the rich may never get into heaven, the poor are already serving their term in hell and they need a lot of help if we are to ever evolve from the heinous quagmire of increasingly violent crime being perpetrated in every corner of our once peaceful country.

Indeed, we must all wake up to the fact that as long as the increased wealth which modern progress brings goes mainly to build up large fortunes and illuminate the contrast between the haves and the have-nots, progress will never be real and cannot be permanent.

In this regard, we could all do well to remember these important words from former American statesman and president John F Kennedy, “If a free society cannot help the many who are poor, it cannot save the few who are rich.”

GREGORY WIGHT

Maraval