Penal hunter arrested for guns

Police arrested a 55-year-old hunter on Wednesday for having two shotguns and 12-gauge cartridges at his home in Penal.

Police from the Southern Division Task Force obtained a warrant and went to the man’s home at Wilson Road.

Under the supervision of Cpls Bahadur and Phoolchan, PCs Heeralal, Baker and other police searched the house and found the guns and 15 rounds of ammunition.

Baker is expected to charge the suspect, who works as a labourer.

Once charged, he will face a Siparia magistrate.