Never thegroceries

THE EDITOR: So grocery prices are about to rise – again. Oh, what a surprise.

The Government raised the minimum wage so of course that means food prices must rise as well. Poor people must not have anything, you know.

And of course it’s the suppliers’ fault, never the fault of the supermarkets – never.

I hope the Almighty could show them how much more powerful He is than what they worship.

GLEN PROVIDENCE

via e-mail