NCC’s registration for bands open

Winner: Shayera Olivierre - Limbo (School Appearance Category) at the finals of the King and Queen of Carnival Mas competition, Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. Wednesday, February 28, 2019. - ROGER JACOB

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) has announced the availability of registration forms for junior and senior mas band categories on Wednesday via its Facebook page.

The commission said registration forms are available for kings and queens; individuals and/or couples and parade of the bands in the junior category and kings and queens; traditional and/or conventional and parade of the bands in the senior category.

The registration for the junior kings and queens and individuals and/or couples in the junior category closes on February 10, while registration for parade of the bands closes on February 14.

The registration for the senior kings and queens closes on February 7 while registration for traditional/conventional category closes on February 11. Registration for the senior parade of the bands closes on February 14.

The release added that registration and adjudication forms can be collected at the Mas Secretariat, NCC’s office, Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. The forms can be collected between 9 am to 4 pm Mondays to Fridays and Saturdays 9 am to 2 pm on Saturdays. Forms can also be downloaded from its website ncctt.org.