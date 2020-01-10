Jazz in the Carnival

Vaugnette Bigford. Photo taken from Bigford's Facebook Page. -

RENOWNED jazz artiste Vaughnette Bigford is taking a bold step in this year’s Carnival by bringing jazz to the festival.

She told Newsday: “I have always thought there is room in the Carnival for alternatives to soca fetes, so I decided to do a jazz brunch."

She added: “I think that great things happen when we take the chance to allow our ideas to become a reality. I believe this event has the potential to be a great addition to the Carnival calendar and as such I am taking the risk and investing in it.”

Bigford’s Jazz Brunch will be held January 19, at the Lions Cultural Centre, Fitzblackman Drive, Port of Spain, from 11 am-4 pm.

It will feature traditional kaiso from Marva Newton and her group Kairi Kaiso, the sweet sounds of pannist Sherwin Cooper, as well as the Codrington Pan Family, and Bigford and her band playing all kinds of music inclusive of jazz interpretations of local music.

Bigford, born and bred in Point Fortin, boasted that DJ Whiz from Point Fortin will bring the live vibes for folks who feel like dancing to do just that, while Adrian Don Mora will handle the role of MC.

She said the event is not a fete nor is it a concert. Rather, it allows for people of all ages to experience something which has elements of Carnival but incorporates other genres as well. “It’s just a space where we can meet, listen, dance, wine, vibes, eat and drink and share energies. And I think this will be a wonderful experience for all.”

Bigford then joked: “Petrotrin fire meh tail so I am now a full-time performer and event promoter.”

But seriously, she feels there is space for all artistes to do new and interesting things in this country.

Bigford also said: “My audience is a more mature audience that do not want to be left out of the Carnival so, of course, we are doing the daytime event for them to feel a little safer and more comfortable to be back at their home at a reasonable hour.”

The event is all-inclusive (no premium drinks), with cocktails, wine, beer and fine finger foods.