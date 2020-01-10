Family of slain Fyzabad mom wants justice

Crime scene investigators at Jebodsingh Street, South Oropouch, home of Gabriella Du Barry, who was killed on Thursday morning. - Marvin Hamilton

On the day of Gabriella Du Barry’s birthday, family members are hoping justice will be served for her death.

Du Barry, 28, was shot and killed by her estranged lover on Thursday in the bedroom of her family’s home in Avocat, Fyzabad. She worked as an insurance agent.

Speaking to Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, Port of Spain, a relative who did not want to be identified said Du Barry was an energetic, loving and caring mother to her son.

“She did not deserve to die like this. No woman or a person should die like that. I would like to see whoever did this to Gabriella, held accountable for what they did.

“Right now her entire family is distraught, they could not make it here (Forensics Science Complex) this morning. No one can come to terms with what happened on Thursday. It is not a nice thing to deal with,” the relative said.

The relative said Du Barry would do anything to help and support her family.

He said Du Barry was very hard-working was known as a humble person by others in her community.

He said her son is well-taken care of by all her family members.

Du Barry is the third woman to be killed for the year. Police said all three cases were based on domestic violence.

The other two women were principal of Baby's Pre-School, Jezelle Philip, 43, and 31-year-old Polly-Ann Chuniesingh.

Philip was stabbed to death by a male relative in Port of Spain while opening her school last week.

Chuniesingh was among three people who were strangled to death last week at her house at Get Well Avenue, Pinto Road, Arima. The other two people were her brother Damien, 39, and her uncle Randy.

The murder toll for the year stands at nine.