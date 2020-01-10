DPP awaits file in fatal Port of Spain pre-school stabbing

Jezelle Philip -

The man who surrendered to police after allegedly stabbing Jezelle Philip on Monday remains in police custody without charge, according to police sources.

Newsday was also told by sources in the office of the DPP that a file has not yet been produced to them from homicide investigators.

On Monday at about 7.20 am, Philip, the principal of Baby’s Pre-School in Port of Spain, opened the doors of her school and began preparing for the first day of term, when she was stabbed to death by a male relative.

She died at hospital.

It was reported the stabbing occurred in full view of some students.

A male relative surrendered to police in relation to the stabbing. He was arrested and locked in a holding cell at the Besson Street Police Station.

A man held by police in relation to the murders of Polly-Ann, Damian and Randy Chuniesingh, also described as a relative, also remains in custody without charge. Police told Newsday the man was arrested on an unrelated charge and was then held for questioning over the triple murder. The Chuniesinghs were found strangled in their Arima home on Monday.