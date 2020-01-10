CoP to launch gender-violence unit

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. -

COMMISSIONER of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith, on January 21, will launch a new Gender-Based Violence Unit within the police service.

In a statement on Friday, Griffith lamented the murders of three women in domestic-related situations since the start of 2020, and an increase in the breaches of restraining orders last year.

The statement said the new unit will focus on domestic violence and breaches of restraining orders. Unit members have been trained by an international agency which helped curb domestic violence in New York.

The police said there will be a campaign which will state quite clearly that it is not business as usual where domestic violence is concerned.

“This will not only be for the victim to report, but also for members of the public who have information of domestic abuse. Please pass that information to the police, so we can deal with it before it is too late.”

The CoP has called for a meeting of all stakeholders, including experts on such matters.

“We want to know that everyone is on board and to ensure there is maximum efficiency.” He hoped for more reporting of domestic violence, so as to curb death or injury to individuals.

“We want the victims of such abuse to feel confident that action will be taken.” Perpetrators must know there will be consequences for their actions.

Promising a focus on people who breach protection orders, the police service said the time for allowing such persons a free pass is over.

“Everyone is responsible for their neighbour. Gone are the days for you to say that is not your business. Giving such valuable information may save a life. We need everybody on board where this is concerned.”