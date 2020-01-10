Cooler party on the Southside

OG Committee members at A Touch of White, Oropoune, on New Year’s morning - Angelo Marcelle

Old Year's night means so many things to so many different people but for some, it meant going to a party with friends to ring in the New Year. With that in mind, OG Southside Committee held its fourth annual cooler party in Oropune, at the Aero Services Sporting Complex.

The committee is made up of seven families from Oropune Gardens, who decided to join forces to help with residents in the area who were affected by the first flooding incident.

Committee member Gerard Clarke said, "We started this event to build community trust. We are a group of husbands, wives, and neighbours, who started this after the flooding incidents. We're from the southside of the community, hence the name OG Southside (Oropune Gardens Southside). The group is made up of Thomas, Clarke, Diaz, George, Estrada, Worrell and Woodley families. A total of 17 people."

The group has also been instrumental in hosting events for children in the area.

Soca singer Dexter "Blaxx" Stewart came in for high praise for his contribution to the development of the event.

Also performing on the night were Motto, Patrice Roberts, Nessa Preppy, Orlando Octave, Dev, Preddy and Ricardo Drue