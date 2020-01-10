Avocat murder victim’s son ‘coping’

MURDERED: Young mother Gabriella Dubarry, 28, who was found shot to death at her home in Fyzabad on Thursday morning.

The seven-year old son of Gabriella Du Barry, who was murdered on Thursday morning, seems to be doing fine, according to his grandfather.

When Newsday visited the family on Friday morning at their home at Jebodsingh Drive in Avocat, they were met by Du Barry’s father and uncle, who wished not to be named.

Other family members were also there, including Du Barry’s seven-year old son, who was playing with an electronic tablet and interacting with others.

Du Barry’s father said, “He is aware of what took place but seems to be doing all right at this time.”

He added that police had told the family not to speak with the media or divulge any information to the public.

The father said, “We are coping the best way we know how, and we are just awaiting the results of the autopsy.

“When we get this, we will know what to do and how to go about planning the funeral.”

Family and friends patiently awaited the outcome of the autopsy on the 28-year old Du Barry, which was expected to be done on Friday.

Police said she was killed at around 10.30 am on Thursday when a man, believed to be an ex-lover, ran into the house and fired three gunshots.

Du Barry, an insurance agent at Guardian Life Group, lived at South Oropouche. She had returned to her family’s home in Avocat to get away from the man.

A female relative who was with Du Barry at the time was ordered to get down on the floor but instead ran out of the house to get help. She said the man ran past her towards the Fyzabad Main Road while she was outside.

He was arrested hours after the ordeal and is in custody. Investigations are continuing.