46 compete in Chutney Soca Monarch semis

Southex Director George Singh. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

Forty-six artistes have been chosen to perform for the Chutney Soca Monarch semi-finals on January 18 at Space, Gulf View La Romaine. The 25th anniversary show will be themed The Journey.

George Singh, CEO of Southex Event Management Company, told Newsday on Thursday to expect a well produced live show where all the singers will be performing with a band.

"The stage at Space is a lot bigger than our last venue. Artists are backed up by Avatar Band so it will be a live show. No one is singing on a track. Expect each artist to have five or six dancers. This is going to be a very well produced show," Singh said.

The 46 performances will be whittled down to 14. The winner of the Chutney Soca Monarch in Toronto, Raul Deoram automatically qualified for the finals, and he will be the 15th competitor in the finals.

"We have a lot of young artists. The youths are stepping up and we are finding a complete generation of fresh new artists."

The semi-final show is free to the public, with a VIP area costing $100. The show will start at 9 pm. Doors open at 8 pm.

The semi-finalists are: Kavita Ramkissoon, Damian Sookram, Joel Davis, Ramnarine Prabhoo, Sunil Rishi Nowbutt, Nisha Ramsook, Russel Mohammed, Krishna Ramdass, Omardath Maharaj, Keith Bishop, Neeshan Prabhoo, Ravi Babooram and Sandesh Sewdiew, Kenneth Salick, Ricardo Melville, Khayam Deo, Amit Sagram, Michael Saloum, Navita Mahatoo, Kumar Sieunarine, Surendra Ramoutar, Veejai Ramkissoon, Veekash Sahadeo, Kenneth Supersad, Sangeeta Harrypersad, Rizaan Ali & Darrion Narine, Dubraj Persad, Kess Ramroop, Prince and O'neil Bhajman, Xavier Pouchet, Nigel Gobin, Anthony Batson, Shivan Ragoonath, Marlon Layne, Vishnu Ramkaran, Nishard M, Adesh Samaroo, Lal Bharat, Amit Sooknanan, General Imram, Hunter, Ranjeev Ramdeen, Reckless Randy Ramdin, Ki Persad, Jasraj Singh, Dave Lall, and Reshma Ramlal.