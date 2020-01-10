16 vie for NWAC Calypso Queen crown

Natasha “Sexy Suzie” Nurse performs The Wrong Name at Calypso Fiesta, Skinner Park, last February. - Lincoln Holder

On February 2, 16 women will vie for the National Calypso Queen crown.

The annual competition is hosted by the National Women’s Action Committee (NWAC). On Friday, NWAC released the names of the 16 finalists.

The finals will be held at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s Road, Port of Spain from 4 pm. Auditions were held on January 3 at the Creative Arts Centre, San Fernando; January 4 at Curepe Scherzando Pan Theatre, Havelock Street; January 5 at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) campus, National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) Port of Spain and on January 5 in Scarborough, Tobago. The finalists were chosen from these auditions.

Reigning NWAC calypso queen Natasha “Sexy Suzie” Nurse will be a guest performer.

The finalists are: -

1. Alana “Lady Watchman” Sinnette-Khan

2. Allison “Warrior Empress” Bernard

3. Catherine “Kassy” Chandler

4. Choc’ late Allen

5. Daniella “Roxy Singh” Singh

6. Jermeeka Mundy

7. Jerrisha Duncan-Regis

8. Joanne Gibson

9. Kerine “Tiny” Williams-Figaro

10. Makeda Darius

11. Meguella Simon

12. Morisha Ransome

13. Raechelle Regis Glaud

14. Roslyn Reid

15. Sharon Phillips

16. Sonia “Singing Sonia” Francis