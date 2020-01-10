16 vie for NWAC Calypso Queen crown
On February 2, 16 women will vie for the National Calypso Queen crown.
The annual competition is hosted by the National Women’s Action Committee (NWAC). On Friday, NWAC released the names of the 16 finalists.
The finals will be held at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s Road, Port of Spain from 4 pm. Auditions were held on January 3 at the Creative Arts Centre, San Fernando; January 4 at Curepe Scherzando Pan Theatre, Havelock Street; January 5 at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) campus, National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) Port of Spain and on January 5 in Scarborough, Tobago. The finalists were chosen from these auditions.
Reigning NWAC calypso queen Natasha “Sexy Suzie” Nurse will be a guest performer.
The finalists are: -
1. Alana “Lady Watchman” Sinnette-Khan
2. Allison “Warrior Empress” Bernard
3. Catherine “Kassy” Chandler
4. Choc’ late Allen
5. Daniella “Roxy Singh” Singh
6. Jermeeka Mundy
7. Jerrisha Duncan-Regis
8. Joanne Gibson
9. Kerine “Tiny” Williams-Figaro
10. Makeda Darius
11. Meguella Simon
12. Morisha Ransome
13. Raechelle Regis Glaud
14. Roslyn Reid
15. Sharon Phillips
16. Sonia “Singing Sonia” Francis
