YTC escapee recaptured in Golconda

Anthony Ramsumair, 19, was recaptured by Southern Division Police, supervised Sen Supt Wayne Mohammed. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - Shane Superville

AFTER spending more than three months on the run, murder-accused Anthony Ramsumair, 19, has been recaptured by police.

Police said Ramsumair was arrested at Golconda Settlement, Golconda, on Wednesday night.

Investigators said they visited a house where Ramsumair was staying at around 8 pm.

They received information that he was moving between the Woodland mangroves and an area known as the Ponderosa.

A team of officers led by Sen Supt Wayne Mohammed of the Southern Division recaptured the teen.

Ramsumair and four others escaped from the Youth Training Centre (YTC), Arouca in October.

Since their escape, only Jaden Fletcher and Ramsumair have been recaptured.

Police are continuing their search for remaining escapees, Shakeel Seepersad Darren Scott and Dillano Marcano.

More as this becomes available.