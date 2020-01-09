West Indies win one-day series against Ireland

Windies skipper Kieron Pollard -

WEST Indies pulled off a stunning one wicket win over Ireland to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match One Day International Series at Kensington Oval in Barbados, on Thursday night.

Chasing 238 for victory, West Indies seemed dead and buried on 148/7 in the 29th over. However, Hayden Walsh Jr and Khary Pierre were ready for the challenge as the pair put on 52 runs for the eighth wicket. After Pierre fell for 18, Walsh got another able partner in Alzarri Joseph (16), but when West Indies were still six runs away from victory Joseph was dismissed.

It was a nerve racking final over as Ireland missed two run out opportunities. Needing two runs off the final two balls Cottrell (seven not out) smashed a six over the covers to seal the win and the series as West Indies closed on 242/9 in 49.5 overs. It is the West Indies second ODI series win in the last three series under new captain Kieron Pollard and new coach Phil Simmons. Before the Ireland series, West Indies swept Afghanistan 3-0 then lost to high ranked India 2-1.

Walsh Jr ended on 46 not out off 67 deliveries and earlier in the innings Nicholas Pooran struck 52 and Pollard made 40. The top bowler for Ireland was Simi Singh who grabbed 3/48.

Paul Stirling led the way for Ireland in the first half of the match with 63 as the Irish posted 237/9 in 50 overs. Bowling for West Indies, fast bowler Joseph grabbed 4/32 in ten overs.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Ireland 237/9 (Paul Stirling 63, Simi Singh 34, Alzarri Joseph 4/32, Sheldon Cottrell 3/51) vs West Indies 242/9 (49.5 overs) (Nicholas Pooran 52, Hayden Walsh Jnr 46 not out, Kieron Pollard 40; S Singh 3/48) West Indies won by one wicket.