Tobago records 2nd road fatality for 2020

DEAD: Roderick Anthony, killed in an accident in Tobago on Thursday. - Facebook

Tobago recorded its 2nd road fatality for the year when former National Under-17 football captain Roderick Anthony died in an accident during the early morning hours on Thursday.

At 1.22 am, 35-year-old Anthony was the front seat passenger in a silver Honda Civic driven by 32-year old Keith Forde.

Police said they were proceeding west along the Auchenscheoch Buccoo Road when on nearing Hakim Autos, Forde lost control of the car which veered right and collided with a wall on the northern side of the roadway.

Anthony of Chance Street in Buccoo and who also had an address in Mc Donald Street, Curepe was thrown from the vehicle landing on the northern side of the road where he died. Forde got a cut to his head and minor injuries to his limbs. He was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital where he was warded.

Anthony’s body was removed to the Scarborough mortuary where an autopsy will be done. Ag Cpl Collis Smith is continuing enquiries. Anthony captained the national team at the Under 17 World Cup hosted in Trinidad and Tobago in 2001.