State could take pastor’s $30 million

SEIZED: Boxes said to contain $28m in paper $100 notes at a national security facility. The money was brought to the Central Bank on December 31 by pastor Vinworth Dayal who wanted to exchange it for the new polymer notes which are now legal tender. -

MORE THAN $30 million, seized by police in an investigation into the source of funds of pastor Vinworth Dayal, could end up in the State’s coffers if he is prosecuted and found guilty of any illegal activity.

According to section 41 of the Proceeds of Crime Act, if a person is convicted of an offence and the court is satisfied that any property in his possession at the time of his arrest, was used to commit a crime, used for the purpose of facilitating the crime, or was intended to be used to commit a crime, “the court may make an order for forfeiture of that property.”

This means if Dayal is convicted of an offence, the money seized, all $30,546,500 of it, and whatever interest is accrued while in the care of the Comptroller of Accounts, would become property of the State.

Police continue investigations into the source of funds of the pastor, who went to Central Bank on New Years’ Eve with more than $28 million dollars in cotton $100 bills, to have them exchanged for new polymer bills.

When he went to the bank, the money was flagged and seized and, while he was not arrested, he was ordered to divulge his source of funds.

The pastor said he got the money from tithes.

Police then searched his home and his church, the Third Exodus Assembly Church on Depot Road, Longdenville, and found an additional $2.5 million in different denominations.