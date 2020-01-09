Patrice stunned by Carry On’s popularity I Love Soca launches in Scarborough

Soca star Patrice Roberts performs at Barcode's I Love Soca series launch on Tuesday in Scarborough. PHOTO BY DAVID REID - DAVID REID

Carnival in Tobago continues to heat up with soca events featuring some of the biggest names in the industry.

On Tuesday evening, the popular bar and nightspot, Barcode kickstarted its annual I love Soca series and headlining the night was Patrice Roberts. Also performing on the night was Antiguan Ricardo Drue.

Wearing an outfit from Tobago-born designer Daniel Clarke's Fluorescent Black clothing line, Roberts looked stunning in a crimson red bull denim shirt with matching high-waisted short and a corseted bustier outfit. Roberts graced the stage shortly after midnight, churning out hit after hit much to the approval of the massive crowd that gathered.

During her energetic set, fans could be seen singing her renditions word for word as she even jumped off the stage for closer interaction with the patrons. Her 2020 single Carry On had the crowd swaying rhythmically to the groovy lyrics as they lapped up her performance. She ended with her 2017 hit, Big Girl Now.

Speaking to the media prior to her performance, Roberts said the season for her has started on a high.

“I am pretty excited. I mean, I started off at a good fit… everybody is hitting me up, excited for the season… I’m excited… Carnival has only just started and I can only see great things happening.

“The season thus far has been great, amazing. I think every year is different, every year is better, I think this year is better than last year and even the year before… every year is getting better and better,” she said.

For the season, Roberts has dropped seven songs; I C U, Is we, Wha Ya Know, Doh Watch Face, Happy Carnival, Real Woman and Carry On – her mega hit.

“I have already released all my music; I am right now in two minds, figuring out if I should release more or if I should hold back. I’m just kind of waiting to see what the people like and if not, then I would release more music."

She said she anticipated good reviews from Carry On but it has exploded to bigger realms than she imagined.

“I mean… I know Carry on was a big song...but for it to be that big, that quick, I wasn’t expecting it. Maybe the video… the video kind of made it happen, but Carry On definitely.”

The song was written by Problem Child and the video features Dynasty star Robert Riley who has Trinidadian roots.

“It’s a song not just for Carnival but in general, it’s a classic that will last throughout.”

Commenting on her outfit, Roberts said this is her first time working with Clarke who she described as "amazing.”

The I love Soca series is an annual event on Barcode’s calendar that begins on the first Tuesday of the year and runs every Tuesday through to the last Tuesday before Carnival. Scheduled to grace the stage next Tuesday are Lyrikal and Motto.