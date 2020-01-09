Oropouche woman, 28, shot dead at home

A man shot and killed 28-year-old insurance agent Gabriella Du Barry in her bedroom midmorning on Thursday, then ran past a weeping relative at South Oropouche.

Du Barry was seeking a restraining order against the suspect and the case is pending at the Siparia Magistrates’ Court.

Police said Du Barry, who worked with Guardian Life, was the mother of one. They arrested the suspect shortly after the killing.

Reports are at about 10.30 am, the suspect ran into the house at Jebodsingh Drive in Avocat and saw the female relative. He ordered her to get down. Instead, she ran out screaming for help.

While she was outside, three shots rang out and the suspect ran later ran past her towards Fyzabad Main Road.

Together with residents, the relative went back into the house and found Du Barry’s body with gunshot wounds.

Snr Supt Cooper together with Supt Ramphall, Insp Corrie, Cpl Smith, WPC George and other police from the South Western Division and Homicide Bureau Region III visited and gathered evidence.

Traumatised relatives did not speak to the media.