Let’s get vaccinated

THE EDITOR: Carnival 2020 is February 24 and 25. That is right around the corner.

TT is vaccine hesitant. We are anti-vaxxers. But we need to get vaccinated now before the influx of visitors.

So far the flu-related deaths have been Indo-Trinis over 60 years of age and from south and central Trinidad. They were diabetic, hypertensive, obese and not vaccinated.

But we must all get vaccinated before Carnival. Don’t stop the Carnival 2020.

AV RAMPERSAD

via e-mail