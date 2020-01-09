Girl suffers heart attack, taken to hospital by cops

Members of the Tunapuna CID came to the assistance of a 15-year-old girl who suffered a heart attack at her home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers were on patrol along upper Fairley Street, Tunapuna, at around 5.40 pm when they were flagged down by a man who said his daughter collapsed and was unconscious.

They took her to the Mt Hope Hospital where doctors said she suffered a heart attack.

She was treated and remained in critical condition up to late Wednesday afternoon.