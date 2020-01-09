N Touch
Thursday 9 January 2020
follow us
News

Girl suffers heart attack, taken to hospital by cops

Members of the Tunapuna CID came to the assistance of a 15-year-old girl who suffered a heart attack at her home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers were on patrol along upper Fairley Street, Tunapuna, at around 5.40 pm when they were flagged down by a man who said his daughter collapsed and was unconscious.

They took her to the Mt Hope Hospital where doctors said she suffered a heart attack.

She was treated and remained in critical condition up to late Wednesday afternoon.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Girl suffers heart attack, taken to hospital by cops"

News