Children knocked down crossing Bus Route, driver charged

A brother and sister are in stable condition after they were treated for injuries they received while attempting to cross the Priority Bus Route in Arima on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Al Sandiford, the driver of a Toyota car attempted to overtake a maxi at around 3.45 pm when he collided with the children, who just left the maxi.

Police said the eight-year-old boy's right arm was broken while his nine-year-old sister's leg was also broken.

They also received cuts to their heads after the collision.

Passers by called the police who took the children to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Police said Sandiford did not have a bus route pass and was charged for using the bus route without permission. He is also being investigated for dangerous driving.

The car was impounded.

Police are reminding drivers that the Priority Bus Route is a transit roadway for authorised vehicles only.

"Because of it's category as a mass transit route, pedestrians will always be crossing at various points, which is why it has a speed limit of 65 kilometres per hour.

"Be cautious while passing any stops with the car as they may be trying to yield for pedestrians."