Baby’s Pre-School closed till further notice

Jezelle Philip. -

THE DOORS of Baby’s Pre-school remain closed as police continue investigating the murder of the principal, Jezelle Philip, who was stabbed to death by a male relative on Monday.

On Wednesday, Newsday went to the school on Independence Square, Port of Spain, and found the doors locked.

A sign reading “No school until further notice” was taped on the front door.

Newsday also tried to reach relatives by phone, but got no answer.

Newsday spoke to people at neighbouring businesses, who said the school had been closed since Philip was killed.

“That place locked down since that happened,” said one business owner.

“The landlord and all want to know what going on.”

Of Philip, he said, “She was a normal businesswoman. She was friendly to everyone. She was a good person as far as the eye could see.”

Neighbouring business owners lamented on the stabbing, describing the killing as senseless.

“Nobody knows what happened...only Jesus. We have to put him first in everything,” said another business owner.

On Monday at about 7.20 am, Philip was at the school on Independence Square and George Street, preparing to open on the first day of the term, when she was attacked.

She was stabbed several times. Reports indicate the incident happened in full view of some students. A man was later arrested in relation to the stabbing.

He remained in police custody without charge up to press time. Philip’s funeral will be held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in PoS on Monday.