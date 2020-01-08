Woodford Square powerwashed despite ban

Finally uncovered! The iconic statue of Aphrodite, the Greek Goddess of love, in Woodford Square which was removed in November 2018 for restoration work. Photo by Sureash Cholai.

On Tuesday, at around 12.30 pm, workmen were powerwashing certain parts of Woodford Square, to the dismay of some observers.

They questioned why the workmen were allowed to use a power-washer and to waste water on cleaning the square when the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) had imposed restrictions on the use of water

WASA said there must be no pressure-washing because water levels at the reservoirs remain low. It also banned the use of hoses, pressure washers, decorative water features and similar apparatus.

One person in the square , who did not want to be named, said, “I guess it is one law for some and another for other people in this place.

“WASA does only target who they want to. If it was me doing that I would have sure been slapped with a fine.”

However, another man said if WASA was really serious about conserving water, it would go into several areas of the city to fix all the leaks.

“The people have to do their jobs," he said. "All the street dwellers who use and pass through the square at nights and even in the day are defecating all over the place. The place needs to be cleaned for other citizens to use the place.

“I think the mayor is doing a fabulous job in trying to keep the place clean. I hope he would keep up the good work. The corporation is doing a great job to help beautify the city once again.”

A city corporation worker said he did not see the use of the water as wastage.

“We were told the place must be ready and fixed up for the reopening of the Red House," he said. "We have started on Monday and would be out here for four hours a day to power-wash the edges of the square. We got the instruction from the CEO.

"We were also told to repaint the fittings of the square. We have already started the process in repainting the fence around the square. The entire square must be completed before January 19."

WASA communications manager Daniel Plenty said the city corporation had applied for an exemption to clean certain public spaces.

“Anyone who must use an excess of water, especially in a harsh or dry season, must submit an application for exemption. The corporation made the request for consideration.

“We have a form for exemption request on our website for people or organisations," Plenty said.