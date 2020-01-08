W Connection, Defence Force win in TT Pro League

Police FC's Keion Wilson (L) and Central FC's Jesse Williams vie for the ball during the TT Pro League match, on Tuesday, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. - Daniel Prentice/CA-images

DEFENCE Force and W Connection were the only winners on Tuesday night as the other three matches ended goalless when round one, match day four concluded in the TT Pro League.

W Connection scored two early goals to eventually defeat Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 3-1 at the Ato Boldon Stadium. The home team Connection was awarded a penalty in the third minute of the game and St Lucian defender, Kurt Fredrick slapped it home, beating goalkeeper Jabari St Hillaire for the early one nil lead. Twenty minutes later, Connection's Jevaughn Humphrey was in the right spot at the right time to tap in the goal from a free-kick to double their lead which they carried into halftime.

Rangers began pressing their opponents on the resumption of the second half and they were rewarded with a goal from Keron Cummins when his shot slipped through the hands of Jason Belfon and trickled over the line. Seeking an equaliser, Rangers kept applying the pressure but against the run of play, the Savonetta Boys were awarded a corner. Michael Gem Gordon rose above everyone else to score a header from the corner kick which dented the hopes of the visiting Rangers and sealed the 3-1 victory for his team.

Police FC and national goalkeeper Adrian Foncette was outstanding between the uprights making several point-blank saves throughout the match against Central FC. The lawmen controlled the match for the majority of the opening half but couldn't find a way through Central's stubborn defence. Foncette made a smart save from Jameel Antoine in the 33rd minute. That chance gifted Central some energy as shortly after Noel Williams' shot went inches wide of Foncette's goal. In the last minute of the half, Foncette was called upon once again to make another crucial save, this time denying youngster Che Benny. The second half saw both teams playing high intensity football but lacked quality in the decisive end of the field resulting in the game ending in a goalless draw.

Defence Force remained perfect after three matches as they etched out a one nil victory over AC Port of Spain, at the Diego Martin Sports Complex. Long-standing Army player and captain, Jerwyn Balthazar tapped in the winner in the 70th minute from a Brent Sam cross.

There was a goal draught at the Hasely Crawford Stadium as both matches between San Juan Jabloteh and Point Fortin Civic as well as Morvant Caledonia United and Tiger Tank Club Sando ended in a draw.

Friday

La Horquetta Recreation Ground

Central Fc vs Tiger Tanks Club Sando -6pm

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers vs San Juan Jabloteh - 8pm

Hasely Crawford Stadium

Police fc vs Point Fortin Civic -6pm

Defence Force vs W. Connection -8pm

Saturday

Larry Gomes Stadium

Cunupia Fc vs Morvant/ Caledonia United 3:30pm