[UPDATED] Robbery motive for gyro vendor’s murder

-

Police suspect robbery in the murder of Bangladeshi gyro vendor 26-year-old Jamil Ahmed, who was stabbed to death at his apartment at De Gannes Lane in Siparia.

Tenants saw water running from his apartment and called out to him. When they did not get any response, they told the landlord at around 11.30 am on Tuesday. He lived alone.

Siparia CID police were called and the door to Ahmed’s apartment was broken down. ASP Ramdeen and Sgts Ramjag, Ousman and Jaggernath found Ahmed’s body on the floor with stab wounds to the face, neck and head.

There were bloodstains on the walls and nearby furniture, so police believe Ahmed struggled with his killer.

Ahmed sold gyros near the service station, a short distance from where he lived.

People last saw him alive on Sunday shortly before 1 am, when he finished work.

Police said in the past two years, bandits have robbed him several times while selling gyros.

Taxi drivers on the Siparia to San Fernando route were shocked to learn of the murder. A driver, who requested anonymity, said Ahamed was well liked in Siparia. “He became popular on the block and although he was robbed on two occasions, he bounced back within quick time to carry on his trade.”

Police from South Western Division and Homicide Bureau Region III are investigating.

(With reporting by Seeta Persad)