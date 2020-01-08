Trump talks tough on Iran

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed more sanctions on Iran yet said he was willing to work with those who embrace peace, in a public address after Iran had fired missiles at military bases in Iraq the day before.

He began by justifying last Friday's US drone strike that killed Iran commander Qasem Soleimani, whom he claimed had “murdered thousands of US troops.”

Alleging Soleimani was planning new attacks on US targets, Trump dubbed him “a top terrorist,” but did not state his role in quelling Islamic State/ISIS.

Saying Iran benefits from the Islamic State’s demise, he said the US and Iran should work together against them.

Trump lamented that Iran had been paid billions of dollars as part of “the foolish nuclear deal” from which he had withdrawn the US and which he urged others to leave. He promised to ask NATO to get more involved in the Middle East. Trump said the US has big missiles, with new hypersonic missiles due soon, but did not want to use them.

Saying the US is the world’s largest producer of crude oil and natural gas, he said, “We do not need Middle East oil.”

Calling for collaboration against ISIS, he said the US wants Iran to have a great future and will work with those who embrace peace.

Trump’s speech was broadcast live by the world’s media, amidst concerns of any escalation between the two nations, although Iran has said the limited damage caused by its missile strikes signalled its intent to de-escalate the conflict.