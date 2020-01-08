Three to stand trial for rape, robbery

Three men have been committed to stand trial in the High Court, jointly charged with the abduction, rape, buggery and robbery of a woman three years ago.

San Fernando magistrate Jo-Anne Connor on Monday ruled that the prosecution made out a prima facie case against cousins Sharaz Mohammed, 26, and Sadiq Mohammed, 27, and Brandon Basdeo, 27. The cousins live at Pluck Road in San Francique while Basdeo who is a PH driver is from Sahadeo Avenue, Gopie Trace, in Penal.

The trio was prosecuted via paper committal which began in October. Several statements and exhibits were tendered into evidence. The accused men were each granted $125,000 bail with magistrate registrar approval and a cash alternative of $12,500.

Cpl Roger Nanan of San Fernando CID charged them with the abduction, robbery, rape and buggery of the 26-year-old woman on February 11, 2017.

Police are contending that three men attacked her after she entered what she thought was a PH taxi at Cipero Street near Skinner Park in San Fernando. Armed with a gun, one of them announced a robbery and began assaulting her. They stole her two cell phones and cash.

They took her to a dirt road in San Fernando where they raped and buggered her. PC Cleyon Seedan prosecuted and the men were unrepresented by attorneys.