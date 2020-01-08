Third Exodus Assembly members unfazed

SERVICE: People gather inside the Third Exodus Assembly Church in Longdenville on Sunday for service. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON - Marvin Hamilton

A week after pastor Vinworth Anthony Dayal of Third Exodus Assembly Church made headlines after trying to change $28 million in demonetised cotton $100 bills for new polymer notes, its members remain unfazed by the attention.

The church, at Depot Road, Longdenville, remains open to its congregation and members of the public who want to attend.

On Tuesday afternoon, Newsday visited the church but there was no one there except a security guard.

Newsday’s team asked to speak with the pastor but the man, who refused to give his name, said, “He is not here right now. There is no one here but me.

“Everything you all want is on our website.”

On Sunday the church’s head, deacon Isaac John expressed frustration over media coverage, and said the way the matter had been reported had put the church at risk.

He said, “The media has put our pastor, his family and the congregation in danger by unscrupulously publishing photos. We did not say anything before, but now we are.

“We will not be giving an interview, because the pastor has nothing to hide and was not charged. He will not be charged, because no crime has been done.”

Last week the court gave investigators from the police Financial Intelligence Branch (FIB) permission to retain an additional $2.6 million that was seized at the church. The money, in bills in other denominations, was found in envelopes last Thursday. Dayal has since told police the money came from tithes.

The initial $28 million is also being held.

The detention orders were made under the Proceeds of Crime Act, which allows the police to hold the cash for up to three months.

The law also allows the person from whom the money was seized to apply to the court for the money to be released.

National Security Minister Stuart Young said the demonetisation of the $100 was to enable the government to “fight money laundering, including the financing of drugs, narcotics and illegal firearms, tax evasion and the black money economy, counterfeiting and other illegal operations.”

Newsday tried on Tuesday to get in touch with the pastor or a church member via e-mail but was unsuccessful.