Road police thwart Cumuto kidnapping

Police thwarted an attempted kidnapping while in Cumuto on Tuesday.

Police said at about 2.50 pm on Tuesday, officers of the Road Policing Task Force had cause to intercept a vehicle with a victim in the front passenger seat at the intersection of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, and Agua Santa Road, Cumuto.

The victim told police that less than an hour before, he was at a gas station in Valencia when two men beat him and robbed him of a gold wedding ring.

They then forced him into the front passenger seat of the car and drove off.

The two other men were in the car were arrested and taken to the Valencia police station for processing.

Speaking at the police press briefing on Wednesday, public information officer Sen Supt Wayne Mystar said the road traffic police task force was launched on December 24, 2019. It is expected to carry out intelligence-driven and stop-and-search activities in addition to road traffic exercises, including anti-DUI exercises.