PINTO RD 3 STRANGLED Autopsies reveal victims’ throats not slit

Contrary to conflicting reports, an autopsy confirmed that Polly-Ann, Randy and Damian Chuniesingh were strangled to death by their killers, using plastic tie straps.

Investigators said the marks left on the necks of the trio by the straps gave the impression that their throats were slit, but the report ruled this out when the marks on their throats were found to be consistent with strangulation.

Their bodies were found on Monday at the house on Get Well Avenue, Pinto Road, Arima, where Damian nd Polly-Ann lived,

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Tuesday, Chuniesingh’s cousin Kimberly Lewis said she and other relatives suspected Polly-Ann was the target of the killer or killers, as she had recently ended an abusive relationship.

Lewis also confirmed that Polly-Ann was treated after consuming a poisonous substance in December. They suspect she was poisoned by the man she ended a relationship with.

“That was the latest thing that happened in her life, that’s why we suspect the ending of that relationship may have had something to do with her death.

“Her being poisoned was just part of it. He (the suspect) even burnt all of her clothes and now she just happens to be murdered.”

Lewis said her cousin would have taken out a restraining order against her suspected killer, had she survived to see Monday.

The relatives also said they were still in grief over the murders and wanted justice for their murdered relatives.

“I really don’t know how anyone could do something like this to other human beings, it’s like they have no conscience.

“Right now we are still calling for justice for their murders.”

Relatives said, “The heat in the house led to her body (Polly-Ann) being really badly decomposed. The uncle (Randy) and Damian’s body were in the air-conditioned part of the house so they were still in relatively good shape.”

Early on Tuesday morning, three people were shot and wounded at Get Well Avenue Extension, not far from the house where the bodies of Polly-Ann, her uncle and brother were found on Monday.

Lewis dismissed reports that the incidents were related.

At the centre, Paula Chuniesingh, the mother of Polly-Ann and Damian, had to be consoled after viewing her children’s bodies. Their bodies were found at

Damian’s home just after 9 am on Monday when relatives did not hear from them for most of Sunday. Investigators said one man is in custody for an unrelated incident, but is suspected of being involved in the murders. Newsday spoke to Arima Mayor Lisa Morris-Julian, who said while Pinto Road does not fall within her area, she was shocked and saddened by the murders and sent condolences to the family.

She also said she and Arima MP Anthony Garcia offered relatives of the Chuniesinghs assistance in paying for the funeral.

Garcia, in a statement, said he is very concerned about the recent spate of murders and violence in Arima during the past few days.

“These have cast a shadow over our town. I express my sincerest condolences to the families and friends whose loss is personal.” Garcia vowed to work with the Arima Borough Council, the police and concerned citizens to address the situation.

“I do not want for these instances of violence to plague our community so much that we become fearful. Let us work together to eradicate this new scourge and each do our part to be our brother/sister’s keeper. We will make it through this together, stronger than we were before. My office doors remain open to you all and I look forward to working with all of you to restore our community.”