Parents of Sea Lots man held for guns, ammo

An assault rifle and 15 rounds of ammunition seized at a house in Sea Lots on Tuesday. photo courtesy TTPS -

The parents of a Sea Lots man were held for the posession of an assault rifle and ammunition during raids in Sea Lots early on Tuesday morning.

Police said members of the Inter Agency Task Force, led by Supt Subero and supervised by ASP Ramesar, went to the home of a 38-year-old suspect at Production Avenue, Sea Lots, at around 4.15 am, to search for guns and ammunition.

No weapons were found but police found and seized some alcohol. The man was arrested and charged for having intoxicating liquor without a liquor licence.

He is also expected to be interviewed in the Port of Spain Division.

An hour later, police went to the home of another man where they found and seized an assault rifle and 15 rounds of ammunition.

The man was not at home, but his parents were held and are assisting police with enquiries.