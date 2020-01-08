No Muslim militia in TT Islamic assn reacts to Soleimani killing

Iranian lawmaker Mohammad Javad Abtahi encourages his colleagues to vote for a bill as he holds a poster of Gen Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a US attack, in an open session of parliament, in Tehran, Iran on Tuesday. - Vahid Salemi

TT has no Shia Muslim militia to act as a proxy of any foreign government, a local Shia federation said on Monday, following the USA’s recent killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

After the US military drone strike last Friday at Baghdad Airport, both the US and Iran have been in a war of words threatening to harm each other.

The Ahlul Bayt Islamic Association of TT (AIATT) said local Shia who may have links/loyalties to Iran were the focus of public comments on the possibility of reprisals in TT over the death of Soleimani.

The association said they joined Muslims worldwide who believe Islam’s main aim is to establish peace so each person can develop his/her fullest spiritual and human potential unhindered only by his/her mourning the death of Soleimani (and condoling his family), as the man chiefly responsible for dismantling Islamic State (ISIS.)

“To this end we join the millions of lay persons and leaders from all religions and the many commentators and world leaders who have not shied away articulating a position that the President of the United States (committed) a grossly misconceived and awful act according to international law in eliminating Soliemani.”

The association addressed the question of reprisals by local Shia. “Based on our faith and understanding of Islam, we are sworn to the protection of the realm of TT and to peaceful coexistence with persons of all faiths.”

AIATT said neither they nor any Shia association in TT were a proxy of any foreign government, militia or resistance. “We understand that our Islamic responsibility would be to disclose to the competent authorities any information or person or scheme in the service of any foreign government, or militia, or resistance including ISIS.”

The association said regional government had wisely adopted a position of staying out of the businesses of fowls. “The AIATT nevertheless is of the opinion that it is our civic duty to condemn President Trump’s latest tweet threatening the destruction of Iranian cultural sites which most international legal scholars would tell you is a war crime.”