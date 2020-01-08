No arrests yet for Get Well Ave shooting

Stock photo

Arima police are continuing enquiries in the shooting and wounding of three people at a house on Get Well Avenue, Pinto Road, Arima, early on Tuesday morning.

Investigators said while they were not certain of a motive for the attack, they suspected an altercation at the house minutes earlier may have triggered the shooting.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man for assault but later released him without charge.

The shooting happened at around 1.30 am. Two gunmen fired at David Richardson, Jerlene Richardson and Kelly Andrews as they sat in the gallery of the house.

The wounded men were taken to hospital and treated.