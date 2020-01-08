Ministry: People with disability can apply for any grant

People with disability can apply for any social welfare grants offered by the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, said Sharon Rogers, director of the Disability Affairs Unit.

Speaking with Newsday on Wednesday, Rogers said although the special disability grants are larger than the public assistant grants, people can apply for any one of the grants.

“If a person wants a food card and the person has a disability, they can apply for that. If they need a grant to repair their house, a grant for pharmaceutical…the ministry has a number of grants they can apply for, even if it is to get a grant for a caregiver and (they) need financing to do that. The ministry has a short-term grant.

"Persons with disabilities can apply for any of the grant.”

Rogers said people with disabilities can collect the application forms in the social welfare office and then drop it off to a social welfare office closest to them.

She said they no longer has to return the application forms to Port of Spain.

“A doctor in the public health sector or a specialist in the private sector can fill out the form and the form can be taken to the social welfare office in their area.

She also pointed out that people from outside Port of Spain no longer needed to come into the capital.

"They can now go to the San Fernando office, Chaguanas and other offices closest to them,” Roger said.

She said the ministry has started a number of initiatives and has put disability issues high on the agenda for 2020.