Man killed by police in Bamboo shootout

A man who police say planned to kill a Chaguanas-based police officer was himself killed in an shootout with Special Operations Response Team (SORT) officers.

He has been identified as Justin Kendell.

Police say SORT officers went to Bamboo No2, Valsayn, on Tuesday night in search of Kendell, but when they arrived at the house, they were shot at.

They returned fire, hitting Kendell.

He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, but died.

Police found a pistol at the scene of the shootout.