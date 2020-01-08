George St shooting victim to be cremated on Friday

Lystra Hernandez-Patterson, the woman killed in a drive-by shooting at the Blanchisseuse taxi stand on George Street on New Year's Eve, will be cremated after a funeral on Friday.

Two of the four men who were involved in her killing, and were later themselves shot deadby police, will be laid to rest after a joint funeral on Saturday.

While details of the men's funeral are still forthcoming, Newsday was told the service will be held at the Covenant House of Praise, on Henry Street, Port of Spain, at about 8.30.

Hernandez-Patterson was at the Blanchissseuse maxi taxi stand when four men drove up in a black Nissan Tiida and opened fire with high-powered rifles.

Hernandez-Patterson was shot in the heart from behind. Several other people were injured.

Police intercepted the car lower on George St and there was a shoot-out with the men. They escaped, but one of the men in the car was wounded. Moments later, the men were intercepted near the Central Market, and there was another shoot-out.

That time, police shot and killed two of the men. The wounded man died of his wounds.

Two of the men were later identified as Richard Thomas and Joel Roberts. Both were 29 and were from Sea Lots.