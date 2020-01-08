Gardener in court for chopping man

A gardener who allegedly chopped a man during an altercation at Gasparillo last week, faced a San Fernando magistrate on Tuesday.

Vishram Mohan, 38, was not called upon to plead before magistrate Jo-Anne Connor in the first court.

Sgt Mohammed of the Gasparillo police station charged him with wounding Keon Barrow with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

During a dispute on January 1 at Mohan’s home at Perry Trace, Lightbourne Road in Gasparillo, he allegedly chopped the man with a cutlass. Police said Barrow, who lives in Pleasantville, had emergency surgery at the San Fernando General Hospital to reattach two fingers.

Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan told the court that Barrow was in a stable condition at the hospital.

Attorney Jason Jackson asked for reasonable bail on behalf of the accused. Mohan has two children ages eight and four and no pending matters.

Connor granted Mohan $80,000 bail with the magistrate registrar’s approval and a cash alternative of $15,000.

She adjourned the case to February 4.

Only on Monday, in an unrelated case, Peter Madhoo, 40, faced Connor charged with wounding Sheldon Samaroo with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

The charge, laid by PC Henry of the Gasparillo police station, alleges that on October 3, 2019, Madhoo chopped and severed a finger on Samaroo’s right hand. The alleged incident happened at Esmeralda Road in Williamsville near Madhoo’s home.

Connor granted him $40,000 bail with a $5,000 cash alternative and adjourned the case to February 3.