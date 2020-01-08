Fay Ann back at the helm of Soca Monarch

Soca Monarch founder William Monroe and newly-appointed chairman of Caribbean Prestige Foundation (CPF), Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez, enjoy a joke at a press conference at the Hyatt last month. Looking on is CPF director Geoffrey Wharton-Lake. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

The annual International Soca Monarch is on, says one of the franchise’s directors, Geoffrey Wharton-Lake. He spoke exclusively to Newsday via phone on Wednesday.

He also confirmed that soca artiste Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez will once again be the annual competition’s chairman.

While he promised to provide further details about the competition and its launch in a press release on Friday, Wharton-Lake said.

“The feedback I have been getting from Fay Ann is that there are a lot of foreigners that are showing interest in competing this year. There are a lot of calypsonians in the past who did not compete, looks like they are trying to come back into the competition which is a good thing for the competition.

“We have been kind of late in delivering a start date, the launch date, due to the fact that we have been making sure we are financially viable to put on the event,” he said.

Lake promised that the launch date will be announced this Friday.