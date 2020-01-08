Cunupia mother wants police to hand over daughter

A Cunupia mother wants proof from the Cunupia police that her daughter is safe.

Narisha Karim of Monroe Road said her daughter Ahzeeza, 28, has been missing since last week after going to the police station.

Karim said Ahzeeza, who has a history of mental illness, went missing on Friday and she reported the matter to the police as a missing-person case the same evening.

Karim, 43, told Newsday the situation unfolded on Friday afternoon when she returned from hospital.

“I passed out last Monday and had to be taken to the hospital at Mt Hope where I stayed for about a week.

“Ahzeeza was left at home with her other siblings, who are 24, 19, 16 and nine years old. They are capable of giving Ahzeeza her medication, but she sometimes can be stubborn.

"This is not the first time something like this has happened, and the Cunupia police are well aware of our situation."

Karim said Ahzeeza went to the Chaguanas police of her own free will and they took her to the Cunupia station, but the issue was not properly dealt with.

“They took my child to a safe house without informing me or anyone. I do not know where she is and no one is telling me anything.

“I thought she was dead. My child went missing and they knew where she was. I only found out on Monday morning when a female police called and told me that they (police) had her."

When contacted, Cunupia police confirmed that Ahzeeza Karim had been taken to a safe house.

They said she came to them on Friday evening and told them certain things.

“She is being taken care of,” they said.

They refused to answer any further questions and said investigations are continuing.