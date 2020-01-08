Claxton Bay Anglican students stranded again

- Vashti Singh

Students attending the Claxton Bay Junior Anglican School were, on Tuesday, again left stranded because no transport was provided to take them to the old Marabella Junior Secondary where they are being temporarily accommodated.

Their own school building has been condemned in September last year by the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA).

Angry parents said they were disgusted with Education Minister Anthony Garcia and Dr Lovell Francis, the minister in the ministry who promised that transport would be made available to the displaced students. They accused Garcia and Francis of depriving their children of an education.

Vanester Grant said she has three children attending the school and would have to pay a taxi $20 for each child to be taken to the temporary location.

“I would like the minister to tell us where I am going to get $60, plus spending money and food, for my three children on a daily basis?”

Grant explained that school was dismissed a week earlier in December to facilitate demolition of the school which is over 100 years old.

“We are taken for granted by the Education Ministry as the old building is still standing and the children are out of a school,” she said.

Victoria Wright said she has four children and it is difficult to find the extra money for taxi fares.

“It is really unfair that the Ministry of Education closed down the school for repairs but could not follow up on their plan to take the children to the Marabella Junior Secondary School.”

Some of the parents went to the Marabella police station seeking permission to protest in front of the ministry on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

“As soon as we are granted permission we will be taking the entire school population of 166, together with parents, to Port of Spain to protest,” Grant said.

“The children have been home for almost a month because of the problems at school and now, after so many promises, we are again left stranded and children are home when other students in Trinidad and Tobago started the curriculum.”

On Monday, parents protested by blocking the Cedar Hill Road and burning tyres.