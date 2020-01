Catching robbers

THE EDITOR: The newspaper headline “Mini-mart robber caught on tape” caught my eye. And, given our abysmal detection rate, I mused, “Is that the only way we can catch them – on tape?”

Of course (like the Energizer bunny which keeps on going, and going, and going…) investigations are ongoing, and ongoing, and ongoing…ad infinitum, ad nauseam.

NOEL KALICHARAN

via e-mail