Calypso tents open on Jan 23

Shirlaine Hendrickson, vice chairman of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) north zone and assistant general secretary, TUCO. - Gary Cardinez

CALYPSO lovers can look forward to hearing this year’s offerings when the tents open on January 23.

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) issued the list of tent openings on its Facebook page on January 2.

They begin with Klassic Ruso at City Hall, Port of Spain. This is followed by Back to Basics at Roslyn Hall, Tunapuna.

The list issued by TUCO shows that there are 15 tents this year. Some start dates and venues are yet to be announced.

Shirlane Hendrickson, vice chairman of the north zone and TUCO’s assistant general secretary, said Klassic Ruso has not received any subvention or allocation as yet from the National Carnival Commission (NCC) via the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts.

But Hendrickson said the tent’s management would usually assemble its entire cast on the first day of rehearsals and inform them about funding.

“So we usually take the risk of going forward, but we let our cast know. Of course, we can no longer have contracts and all of that. We have been doing the verbal thing and it has been working. I think communication; the right information properly disseminated will augur well. But if you don’t inform your cast as to what is – and we let them know – if you don’t want to be in a situation like this, where you are not sure if you will be paid or not, now is the time to say. So we give you the opportunity to leave also – and nobody leaves,” she said.

Hendrickson said the tent does not “sit down and totally wait on a subvention or allocation.”

She said the tent’s management has been holding shows and partnering with other organisations and bodies in the community to raise funds.

“For the last three years we have been working quietly but effectively. I am sure you have not heard anyone saying. 'We taking Klassic Ruso to court' because they have not been paid,” Hendrickson said.

The tents and their opening dates:

Date Tent Venue

January 23 Klassic Ruso City Hall, Port of Spain

January 24 Back to Basics Roslyn Hall, Tunapuna

January 24 Kalypso Revue Arima Velodrome, Arima

January 24 Magnificent Glow, Tobago TBA (To be announced)

January 25 Kaiso Karavan Eric Williams Auditorium, La Joya Complex, St Joseph

January 30 Icons Ambassador Hotel, Long Circular Road

January 31 Kaiso House The Big Tent, Queen’s Park Savannah.

February 1 Kaiso Showcase Palms Club, Pointe-a-Pierre Road, San Fernando.

February 4 Divas Calypso Cabaret, International Kaiso Blues Cafe

February 8 Monarch Cultural Experience Monarch Entertainment Lounge, Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain

TBA Central Rainbow Stars TBA

TBA Missioneers Calypso Tent TBA

TBA Patriots Calypso Tent TBA

TBA Birds Calypso Tent TBA

TBA CDC TBA