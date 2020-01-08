Butcher's ancestry

THE EDITOR: As Basil F Butcher’s daughter, I have noted an inaccuracy regarding my father’s ancestry, which was recently published in your newspaper.

My father was Guyanese to the bone, and as much as he would have been very pleased to be connected by blood to the First Peoples of Guyana, my dad always told us that his mother (Guyanese) was black and that his father (Bajan) was mixed with black and East Indian – grandmother, on his father’s side, was East Indian from TT.

Therefore, for the benefit of your readers and for posterity, I offer this clarification.

BLOSSOM BUTCHER-SUMNER

via e-mail