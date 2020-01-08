N Touch
Wednesday 8 January 2020
Bank teller held for drug trafficking

A 27-year-old bank teller is one of two people held for several offences including the possession of guns and ammunition and cocaine trafficking.

Police said the woman was held with a 25-year-old man at a house at Agostini Street, St Joseph, during a raid at around 8.45 pm on Monday.

They were allegedly found with 354 grams of cocaine and 800 grams of marijuana. Police also found a gun and a quantity of ammunition.

In an unrelated incident, the body of a man was found at Lopinot Road, Arouca.

Police said members of the Arouca CID went to the scene of a shooting and found the body of a man in his twenties on the ground. He appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head. Police were trying to identify him up until press time.

