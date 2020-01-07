Wounded man denied bail for Xmas break-in

Five days before Christmas, two armed burglars broke into a supermarket in Gasparillo and stole 22 LPG tanks, each weighing 20 pounds.

Wearing a bandage on his right arm on Tuesday, 26-year-old La Romaine electrician Sheldon Johan faced San Fernando magistrate Jo-Anne Connor in the first court.

He faced five indictable charges which allegedly arose from the incident on December 20 at Fyzool Supermarket in Bonne Aventure.

Cpl Dinoo of the Gasparillo police station charged him with breaking, entering and stealing the tanks valued $6,600.

Dinoo also charged him with having a gun and ammunition and having the gun and ammunition with intent to endanger lives.

The charges were that he and another person, armed with a gun, committed the offences. Police are contending Johan was wounded in the incident.

Johan’s attorney Frank Gittens said his client was shot in the arm and the wound became infected. He added that since last month Johan has been back and forth from the San Fernando General hospital to the police station. Gittens said his client is scheduled to have surgery at the hospital in the next three weeks.

Yohan, the father of two, has two pending cases for allegedly having a gun and ammunition.

He also has two convictions for possession of marijuana.

Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan objected to bail, saying while Johan has been on bail, he allegedly committed similar offences.

The magistrate denied bail and adjourned the case to February 5.